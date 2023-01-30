All-New Hero Maestro Xoom 110 Launched in India: Price, Features, Engine and More

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Maestro Xoom at an introductory price of Rs 68,599/- in the Indian market. The scooter has been presented in three grades namely LX (Sheet Drum), VX (Cast Drum) and ZX (Cast Disc) . Hero Maestro Xoom carries a plethora of first-in-segment features, as claimed by the company officials.

Hero Maestro Xoom Design

To begin with, it is equipped with cornering lights (Hero Intelligent Cornering Light) on the range-topping ZX variant, which is a first for any 110cc scooter in India. The HiCL illuminates the dark corner areas with clear light when the rider is taking a turn or heading into curves. It also gets LED Projector Headlamp and LED Tail Lamps in the signature H position.

Hero Maestro Xoom Features

Hero Maestro Xoom rides on diamond cut alloy wheels which are shod with best-in-segment 12-inch tyres. It has been developed with as many as 25+ patent applications. Some of the notable features include full digital speedometer, Bluetooth Connectivity with call (Caller ID) and SMS updates, Low Fuel Indicator, Real-time Mileage, Phone Battery, Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box.

Hero Maestro Xoom Engine

The all-new scooter houses the same BS6-compliant 110cc petrol engine, alebit with a bit of retuning. It develops top power of 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The company has presented it with the i3S patented technology for enhanced convenience and higher fuel efficiency.

Hero Maestro Xoom Colors

Hero Xoom is available in five color options. While the Sheet Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, the Cast Drum variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black & Pearl Silver White. The Cast Disc variant is available in Polestar Blue, Black, Sports Red and Matt Abrax Orange color schemes.

Hero Maestro Xoom Price

Hero Maestro Xoom Can be availed at company authorized dealerships across the country at an introductory price of Rs 68,599 for the LX (Sheet Drum) variant, Rs 71,799 for the VX (Cast Drum) variant and Rs 76,699 for the ZX (Cast Drum) variant. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

