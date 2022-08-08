All-New Honda CB300F Launched at Rs 2.25 Lakh

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the all-new CB300F at a starting price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. Being presented as an ‘Advanced Street fighter’ in the mid-size street sports category, Honda CB300F is offered in two variants namely Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. The latter is retailed at Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will be available in three color options namely Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red. Honda CB300F bookings start from today at Honda BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB300F Design & Features

The bike flaunts full LED headlamp & winkers as standard. Riding on V-shaped alloy wheels, it boasts of a split seat, compact muffler, wide radial rear tyre and toned fuel tank. The CB300F gets a forward leaning stance, tapered handlebars and fully-digital instrument panel. A special mention goes to Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) feature which is available with the Deluxe Pro variant.

Talking on the launch Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility & modernism."

Honda CB300F Suspension & Braking

Honda has equipped the CB300F with a 5-step adjustable mono shock suspension at the rear while there is are USD forks in ‘Golden’ color at the front. The braking duties are helmed by a 276mm disc unit at front and a 220mm disc unit at the rear alongside the dual channel ABS. It also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) to maintain the rear wheel tracton. The Assist & Slipper clutch is also offered as standard fitment on the CB300F.

“With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and look forward to a big bike experience. Today, as we turn a new chapter in Honda’s fun-motorcycle line-up, I am glad to present the all-new CB300F – the advanced formidable streetfighter," added Ogata.

Honda CB300F Engine

Honda CB300F draws power from a 293cc oil-cooled SOHC petrol engine which come with an Advanced Oil-Cooling Technology. It delivers top power of 24 bhp and peak torque of 25.6 Nm while paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Elaborating further during the launch, Mr. P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the riding culture gains prominence in India, Streetfighter motorcycle category, in particular has witnessed an increased fascination among the youth. Characterized by a fierce design philosophy and fearless attitude, motorcycles in this category are attracting customers who aspire for an ultimate package of power as well as aggressive looks. With its fierce design, fast acceleration and furious stance, CB300F will re-define the standards of fighter attitude and fearless performance. It is truly the advanced formidable streetfighter!"

