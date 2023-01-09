All-New Honda Mid-Size SUV Teased in India, Hyundai Creta Rival to Debut in May 2023

Honda Cars India has released the first official sketch of its upcoming mid-sized SUV, which will rival Hyundai Creta in the country. The company stated that it will be launched during the summer of 2023 in the Indian market. The all-new Honda mid-sized SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. following extensive market surveys in India.

Honda’s new SUV will not only rival Hyundai Creta but also be at loggerheads with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. A few design bits are already know about the SUV. It will get an upright nose along with broad wraparound headlamps with LED DRLs sitting above it. There will be a multi-slat front grille housing the ‘Honda’ logo in the center. The Japanese brand might offer a connected DRL theme, taking a leaf out of Kia Seltos book.

One can expected huge wheels flanked by the cladding at the wheel arches in order to lend it a rugged look. Going by the sketch, the SUV reminds of the global version of the HR-V. However, there are a few updates that distinguishes it from the HR-V. Honda’s new SUV will measure around 4.2-4.3 meters in length while based on the updated Amaze architecture.

The Honda SUV is expected to be offered with a couple of petrol engines namely a 1.5L naturally aspirated unit and a 1.5L strong-hybrid unit. While the former has been borrowed from the fifth-gen City, the latter has been sourced from the City e:HEV. The transmission choices are also going to be identical, i.e. a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic unit for the 1.5L naturally aspirated engine and an e-drive unit for the strong-hybrid version.

