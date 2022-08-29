All-New Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries Start from September 26, 2022 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that deliveries of the all-new Scorpio N will start from September 26, 2022 in the Indian market. Being launched earlier this year in June, Mahindra Scorpio N is built on an all-new architecture while it will be sold alongside the Scorpio Classic in the domestic market.

The home-grown automaker has planned to deliver 7000 units of the SUV within the first 10 days, starting from September 26. Moreover, it has put the range-topping Z8L variant deliveries on high priority with an aim of assured delivery by November end from the first 25,000 bookings received. Though the waiting period for all the variants of the Scorpio N is different, the general waiting period for the first 25k bookings will be only four months.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster."

Mahindra had announced special introductory prices for the first 25,000 bookings of the Scorpio N. The company will communicate the delivery timeline for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio N had created euphoria in the automotive industry when it registered a new record with over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings open, on 30th July, 2022.

