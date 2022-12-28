All-New Mahindra SUV Teased by Design Chief Pratap Bose, Could be the XUV500

Pratap Bose, Mahindra’s Design Head, has generated tremendous buzz amongst SUV enthusiasts with his Instagram Stories. Pratap Bose shared a teaser of the upcoming SUV on social media, which is most likely to be the Mahindra XUV500. In the now-disappeared story, the SUV is covered but the silhouette is partially visible.

Interestingly, when Mahindra launched the XUV700, they announced that the XUV 500 will return in the future. Therefore, car enthusiasts are convinced that the SUV in Pratap Bose’s IG story is indeed the XUV500. Moreover, Mahindra has a gap in their lineup of SUVs, where they are missing a car that can rival the likes of Creta, Astor, HyRyder, Grand Vitara and Seltos. The Indian carmaker is likely to bring back the XUV500 as a smaller C-segment SUV which will slot in between the Scorpio N and XUV700.

Mahindra’s XUV700, which was launched in 2021, is the spiritual successor to XUV500. Hence, Mahindra is likely to add several features from its flagship SUV to the new generation XUV500.

The XUV700 boasts of a well-laid-out and premium cabin with large comfortable seats, premium upholstery, and a host of comfort elements. Mahindra’s flagship offering features Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which comes with voice command to access various in-car functions. Other luxurious features include a Sony-powered 12-speakers 3D surround sound system, six-way power-adjustable seats with memory and welcome function and panoramic sunroof.

The new generation XUV500 is expected to carry all these features if not more. The 2023 Mahindra XUV500 will be high on safety with features like front airbags, 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, hill hold/descent function, ISOFIX seat mounts and electronic parking brake and Dynamic Stability Program (DSP) among others.

Mahindra XUV500 had proven to be a game changer for the company when it was first launched in 2011. It had transformed the Indian auto industry by offering a premium package at a competitive price. The new generation XUV500 is expected to come with similar virtues.

The XUV500 has acquired an iconic status in India and it immediately commands more respect than any other SUV because of its legendary character. XUV500 is known for its off-roading capabilities and great value for money. Some reports suggest that XUV500 could be based on an existing Mahindra SUV platform.

