All-New MG Electric Car Named as Comet EV, India Launch Soon

MG Motor India has announced the name of its upcoming all-electric car in the country. Christened as ‘Comet EV’, it takes inspiration from an iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race. MG Comet EV is expected to launch in the coming couple of months in the Indian market.

This is not the first time that the brand has named its cars after British airplanes as the Hector was also named after a World War II fighter British biplane built in the late 1930s. Furthermore, MG Gloster was named after a prototype jet-engine aircraft that was made in Britain and first flown in 1941.

According to Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a ‘leap of faith’ in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us."

Earlier, it was believed that the all-electric Comet urban car will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023 but MG had different plans. The features, battery pack and driving range of the Comet EV are not known yet. They are expected to be in the public domain closer to the date of the launch in India.

