All-New Toyota Grand Highlander SUV Teased, Debut at Chicago Auto Show on Feb 8

Toyota has announced that the all-new Grand Highlander SUV will have its world premiere on the eve of Chicago Auto Show on February 8, 2023. The company is expanding the Highlander nameplate with the introduction of the three-row Grand Highlander.

Toyota recently dropped the first teaser of the upcoming Grand Highlander which showcases the rear profile of the SUV. According to the Japanese automaker, Toyota Grand Highlander would be “the ultimate road-trip vehicle" while positioned between the Highlander and Sequoia SUVs. The ‘Highlander’ moniker was first introduced in 2001.

Upon a closer look at the teaser image, one can clearly see ‘Hybrid Max’ badging above the rear bumper. The tail lamp cluster is sleek in nature with ‘Grand Highlander’ lettering in the middle. Toyota says that the “Grand Highlander will be the perfect addition to the lineup for family adventures"

It is learnt that Toyota Grand Highlander would be powered by a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine along with a couple of electric motors. The combined power output and torque performance will be 340 bhp and 542 Nm, respectively. The engine will be linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expect more details regarding the Grand Highlander to emerge closer to its debut on Feb 8.

