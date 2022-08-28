Toyota launched the new generation Land Cruiser last year amid great fanfare. The all-new Land Cruiser LC 300 is already on sale in many overseas markets. Having made its debut in other global markets, it looks like the popular SUV will soon make its way in the Indian market. The Japanese car maker has started accepting bookings for the new Land Cruiser in India with dealers asking for Rs 10 lakh as the booking amount. The roll out of the new Land Cruiser in India has been affected because of chip shortage and huge demand.

The LC300 is expected to be priced around Rs 2 crore, Autocar reported. Toyota has confirmed that the Land Cruiser 300 will get a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty.

The SUV has been very well received in many overseas markets, with waiting period soaring up to three years in certain markets. Reports suggest that deliveries in India could take just over a year. Just like the LC200, the new Land Cruiser will be sold in India as a fully imported unit.

The Land Cruiser is the most popular car of Toyota’s line-up. The SUV immediately commands more respect than any other car in its segment because of its iconic character.

The new Land Cruiser retains the design philosophy of the outgoing model. Though Land Cruiser’s essence of reliability, durability, and off-road performance has been further evolved. Key design elements include a large, chrome-rich, horizontally slatted grille and redesigned headlamps which are very sporty. The revamped Land Cruiser 300 retains the squarish design of LC200 with prominent squared wheel arches, which give the beastly SUV a solid road presence.

The LC300 also features plenty of chrome treatment on the front grille and the rear, something that Indians will love. The new Land Cruiser boasts of a high-rigidity lightweight frame that provides improved collision safety performance, quietness, and ride quality.

On the inside, the LC300 features a completely new layout with the highlight being a 12.3-inch touchscreen that now gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a 14-speaker JBL audio system.

Unlike the model sold overseas, the India-spec LC300 will come with a 5-seat layout. Internationally, the LC300 gets two engine options – a twin-turbo petrol V6 that produces 409hp and a 3.3-litre diesel unit that churns out 305hp. Both the engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. However, the India-spec LC300 will only get the diesel engine.

The new Land Cruiser 300 promises awesome performance along with amazing off-roading capabilities. Toyota has kept the 4×4 as standard and added a more advanced Multi-Terrain Select system, which adds Deep Snow and Auto modes. The LC300 also gets a revised control system that provides stability when driving it off road.

