All-New Triumph Tiger 1200 ADV Revealed, India Launch Likely in Early 2022

The wait is finally over! Triumph has taken the wraps off the all-new Tiger 1200 family. The reason for the suffix is that fact there are five models to choose from - GT, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. So, the GT and GT Pro variants are more road-focused with 19-inch and 18-inch; front and back cast wheels with an all-new Showa semi-active suspension.

The Rally Pro variant comes with 21-inch, tubeless wire-spoked wheels and has a bit more suspension travel than the two variants mentioned earlier. And the top of the pyramid sits the Rally Explorer and GT Explorer variants, both of which comes with 30-litre fuel tanks and cast wheels, along with Triumph’s Blind Spot Radar system which has been developed in partnership with Continental. Just so you know, the other variants come with 20-litre fuel tanks.

Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally variants - Rally Pro & Rally Explorer. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)

Advertisement

The entire Tiger 1200 family is powered by a 1160cc, T-plane, three-cylinder engine capable of producing 150PS and 130Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission and happens to be shaft-driven. Mind you, the Tiger 1200 puts 9PS more power than before and is whopping 25 kilograms lighter than its predecessor. The new lightweight frame with bolt-on rear aluminium subframe and pillion hangers now has a stronger tri-link swingarm. There’s a new keyless entry along with an updated LED lighting with DRLs and up to six riding modes which adjust throttle response, ABS, traction control and suspension settings.

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT variants - GT Pro & GT Explorer. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)

As far as design is concerned, the Tiger 1200 family comes with updated bodywork with a new twin-radiator design and a slightly more compact silencer. The boffins at Triumph have also made sure that every rider gets a tailored experience, hence, the handlebar and peg positions differ according to the variant. For example, the Rally Explorer and GT Explorer models have handlebars that are 16mm higher than the other variants.

ALSO READ: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Review: A Giggle-Fest in a Disguised “Superbike"

Advertisement

Apart from this, the British motorcycle manufacturer will offer the Tiger 1200 family with variant-specific paint jobs and graphics, along with 50+ genuine accessories for further customization.

>Also Watch:

Furthermore, the Tiger 1200 will come with a three-year, unlimited kilometres, warranty along with a 16,000 kilometre/one-year service interval. The prices are likely to start around the Rs 15 lakh mark (GT), which puts it against the Ducati Multistrada V4 and R BMW 1250 GS. What would be your pick from this list?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.