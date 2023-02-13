All Tata Cars Updated with RDE-Compliant E20 Fuel Ready Engines, New Features Added

Tata Motors has updated its passenger vehicle (PV) portfolio with RDE emission norms and E20 fuel ready engines. In fact, the company has also introduced new features in various models like Tiago, Nexon and Tigor which were not seen earlier with these cars. With this latest update, Tata Motors has completed the BS6 Phase II transition. For the unversed, the BS6 Phase II emission norms aka RDE norms come into effect from April 1, 2023 in India.

The home-grown automaker has extended the standard warranty from 2 Years/ 75,000 km to 3 Years / 1 Lakh km with every model in its PV portfolio. Commenting on the enriched ownership experience, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience."

As per the brand, it has enhanced the low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch so that they offer a smoother driving experience in lower gears. Furthermore, Idle Stop Start has been made a standard feature with both these models. The 1.5L Revotorq diesel engine in Nexon and Altroz has also been upgraded to meet RDE norms. Tata Motors has claimed that the diesel engine of the Nexon has been retuned to deliver better performance. The company states that new RDE-compliant engines are more responsive and will offer higher mileage to the customers.

As for Tata Tiago and Tigor, the duo gets Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as safety feature. Tata Motors has revealed that the in-cabin experience of both these cars has been accentuated with a quieter cabin and Lower NVH levels.

“In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly - a hassle-free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction," added Amba.

