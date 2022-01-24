All the Things to Remember While Changing Your Car’s Engine Oil - A Detailed Checklist

Every car owner makes sure his car looks clean and scratch-free so that it stands out on the roads. We often invest a lot in the appearance of the car than its maintenance, be it installing new alloys or wrapping your car in a new colour. But what about the heart of your car that powers it. As the engine is one of the most complex parts of your vehicle, it requires some special care. With numerous moving parts that run continuously as you drive, the engine gets more prone to wear and tear. Proper lubrication is given to these parts through engine oil which also reduces the heat produced.

But even the engine oil has its life, beyond which it becomes useless and can even cause your engine to stop working. Thus, changing the engine oil at adequate intervals becomes important. However, it must be noted that there are multiple kinds of cars and each one of them has different maintenance standards. So, there are certain things that one must remember while changing the engine oil of your car.

Firstly, it gets really important to know the right interval when you should get the oil changed. Although car manufacturers recommend that one should get the oil changed after every 10,000 to 15,000 kilometres, the interval can also vary depending upon the usage of your car. It is advised to always check the drip stick of your car, if the engine oil is too black then it needs to be changed. Some modern cars also have electronic indicators which remind the owner to change the oil.

Secondly, different engine oils come with different viscosity or thickness which is represented by the letter ‘W’. Apart from the viscosity, engine oils also have different types like mineral oil, synthetic oil, semi—synthetic oil, and high mileage oil. Choosing the best engine oil depends completely on your car and engine type. It is also advised to go through your car manual, where the manufacturer usually recommends the engine oil.

Now, once you have got the indications that your engine oil needs to be changed, it gets really important that you get the needful done from a trusted workshop. It has been often noted that dishonest mechanics at car workshops tend to cheat the customers while changing the engine oil. They deceive the owner into thinking that the oil has been changed when in reality they hadn’t done that.

So, always check the drip stick after an oil change and note that fresh engine oil has a translucent amber colour to it whereas a worn-out oil will look darker and dirty.

