All You Need To Know About Fourth Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una. The inaugural run of the semi high speed Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura station Una district of Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi was flagged off by PM Modi on October 13. The fourth Vande Bharat train is considered as an advanced version compared to the earlier ones.

This new train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. It will stop at three stations-Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib— between Delhi and Una. It can easily accelerate to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The fourth Vande Bharat train has the capability to cover the journey from New Delhi station to Una in just 5 hours. The new train will also reduce the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh to less than 3 hours.

The Vande Bharat train will depart from New Delhi railway station at 5.50 am and will reach Amb Andaura railway station at 11.05 am. In the return journey, Vande Bharat Express will depart from Amb Andaura railway station at 1 pm and will reach New Delhi railway station at 6:25 pm. The cost of tickets in the Vande Bharat Express train is below Rs 1,000. For a rotating chair, it will cost a passenger Rs 990 while the normal chair will cost Rs 955.

Three Vande Bharat Express trains are already in operation on Mumbai-Gandhinagar, Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra (Jammu) routes.

