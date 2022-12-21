All You Need To Know About Group Reservation Rules For Travel In Indian Railways

If you frequently make reservations for train travel, you are likely to be familiar with all its relevant rules. You can quickly book tickets online through IRCTC on a mobile device or computer while at home, eliminating the need to stand behind a queue. But it won’t be so simple if you wish to make rail reservations for a large group at once, because Indian Railways has established some guidelines for group reservations. Let us see what the established guidelines for group reservations are.

You must submit an application to the Commercial Manager or the Chief Reservation Supervisor (CRS) for group reservations. You must provide information about your group trip, the reason you are travelling, and any supporting documentation for the trip. If you make group reservations for functions like marriage, then a photocopy of the marriage card will have to be attached to the application. For the reservation of a group of school students, tour-related information will have to be handed over to the Railways, along with the application form by the school authority.

Advertisement

Depending on how many passengers are included in the group reservation, the rules specify which railway officer must receive the application. You must apply to the Chief Reservation Supervisor, located at the closest major railway station if you wish to reserve space for up to 50 people in the train’s sleeper coach.

If the number of passengers is more than 50 and up to 100 people, then you have to give an application to the Assistant Commercial Manager or Divisional Commercial Manager. If you want to make a reservation for more than 100 passengers, then the application will have to be given to the Senior DCM. CRS can allow reservation of only 10 seats for group reservation in the AC coach of the train. For more seats than this, you will have to apply to senior officers.

Three copies of the application forms must be sent along with the list of passengers, including names and ages, train numbers, and the date of the trip. The application must display the group leader’s name, address, and cell phone number.

Advertisement

After group reservation, if there is any change in the number of passengers or any other changes, they can be made 48 hours before the train’s departure time. For this, the group leader has to apply to the concerned railway officials mentioned above and after getting the permission, you can make the necessary changes.

Read all the Latest Auto News here