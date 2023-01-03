All You Need To Know About Indian Railways’ Break Journey Rules

The Indian Railways allow passengers with a single journey ticket of more than 500 kilometres to break their journey once for two days, at any station en route. But this service is only available after travelling 500 kilometres from the starting point. Passengers are permitted to break the journey twice, if the ticket is for more than 1000 kilometres.

As per the Indian Railways portal, the day of departure and arrival must be excluded when calculating the number of eligible days for the first break of the journey, and the ticket must be endorsed by the station manager/ticket collector at the station where the break journey is intended.

Indian Railways travel regulations for railway break:

According to Indian Railways, the breaking travel facility is not allowed past the station, where the reservation was made.

Requests to interrupt a trip must be made at the time of initial booking, not once a reservation has been made. According to indianrail.gov.in, reservations in this scenario are only accepted up to the station where the journey ends.

Any time a passenger disembarks at a station to catch a connecting train, it would not be considered a break in the journey.

On the tickets of some trains, such as the Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express, which have separate all-inclusive fee structures on a point-to-point basis, a break in the journey is not permitted.

Tickets must be endorsed by the passengers. The station code, station master’s initials, and the date must be included in the endorsement.

According to Indian Railways, passengers who break their journey without receiving the required endorsement will be viewed as those travelling without a valid ticket and handled accordingly.

