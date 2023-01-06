All You Need To Know About India's Longest Rail Track With Automatic Signalling System

The Ghaziabad-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay segment of Indian Railways is now the longest fully Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) track in the country. The entire 762-kilometre route has been mechanised. Its implementation will make it possible to run more train services due to an increase in line capacity. The project will be implemented on already-existing, high-density train routes, according to the Railways.

The use of electronic interlocking by the railways aims to increase safety while maximising the advantages of digital and contemporary technology in train operations. Automatic Block Signalling has been implemented by the Indian Railways in mission mode. The ABS is an economical solution.

As of December 31, 2022, 3,706 route kilometres across various zones had access to the ABS. On 268 route miles for the fiscal year 2022–2023, the ABS has been put into service. At 347 railroad stations during this fiscal year, electronic interlocking systems have been installed. By the end of 2022, roughly 2,888 stations, or 45.5% of all railway stations, had electronic interlocking systems installed.

Determining the Value of Automatic Block Signalling:

By using automatic stop signals, the ABS assists in regulating the movement of the trains. Trains entering and exiting the autonomous signalling sections activate these signals automatically. The system makes it possible to expand line capacity without adding any new stations.

To update the nation’s railway infrastructure, the government is investing historic amounts of money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a connection between the progress of the nation and Indian Railways reforms. The government has also enhanced the funding allotted to the Railways in this regard.

The budget for 2020–21 allotted Rs 1,55,181 crores to the railways, compared to Rs 99,178 crores between 2014–19.

