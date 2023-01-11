All You Need To Know About Types of Waitlist Railways Tickets

Indian Railways has been an integral part of our lives for most of us. Trains are lifelines for our country, with crores of people using them to move from point A to point B every day. The India Railways has undergone tremendous in the past few years, moving toward modernity. Things have become more digital with more than 80 per cent of reserved tickets being booked online. Apart from the confirmed reserved tickets guaranteeing you a seat, the Indian Railways also takes booking for waiting tickets, giving the passenger a seat in case a confirmed ticket holder cancel their journey. But that’s not all. There are not just one, two or three but five types of waiting lists tickets offered by railways.

General Waiting List (GNWL)

This is known as the general waiting list. So, if a confirmed ticket holder cancels their travel you will be given a confirmed berth, provided there’s no one before you on the waiting list

RLWL: Remote Location Waiting List

Tickets are typically given for intermediate stations (those between the starting and ending stations) under the Remote Location Waiting List (RLWL) designation. This category of tickets will be given a different priority, and confirmations will rely on destination-confirmed ticket cancellations. 2-3 hours prior to the scheduled train departure, remote locations create their own charts.

PQWL: A Pooled Quota Waiting List

A number of small stations share a Pooled Quota Waiting List (PQWL). Pooled Quotas often only run from a route’s starting point, and only one Pooled Quota is available for the whole run. The Pooled Quota is often allotted for passengers travelling between two intermediate stations, from the originating station to a station that is not the ending station, or from an intermediate station to the finishing station.

RLGN: Remote Location General Waiting List

When a user books a ticket and the WL quota is RLWL, they are placed on the Remote Location General Waiting List (RLGN). This indicates that RLWL becomes RLGN after a ticket is purchased. When berths or seats are reserved by the departing station for trips up to the roadside station and up to a certain distance, the roadside station waiting list (RSWL) is allocated.

RSWL: Roadside Station Waiting List

A waitlist ticket that is from the origin station is known as a roadside waiting list. For example, for the New Delhi- Ranchi Rajdhani, passenger boarding from Delhi with a boarding ticket will be put under this category

RQWL: Request Waiting List

The request for the ticket may be placed on a Request Waiting List if it is to be booked from one intermediate station to another intermediate station and is not covered by the general quota, remote location quotas, or pooled quota (RQWL).

CKWL: Tatkal waiting List

The waiting list created for Tatkal Tickets is called CKWL. Unlike GNWL, a tatkal ticket that goes up is immediately confirmed without going through the RAC process. Tatkal waitlisted tickets are less likely to be confirmed since the general waiting list (GNWL) is prioritised during the development of the chart over the tatkal waiting list (CKWL).

