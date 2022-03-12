Alliance Air Aircraft From Delhi Skids Off Runway During Landing at Jabalpur Airport

An incident involving an Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft with 55 passengers onboard has occurred in the city of Jabalpur. Sources say there has been a runway excursion when the flight tried to land at the airport this afternoon. The flight (9I617) took off at 11:32 am from New Delhi, and was due to land in Jabalpur around 1:30 pm. An Alliance Air spokesperson has stated that the aircraft shot off the runway by 10 metres. However, most importantly, all passengers have been declared safe via an aviation source that TOI had spoken to earlier.

Given that this incident could’ve gone wrong in any number of ways, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials will be reaching the site to investigate the accident in greater depth to better understand the causes and hopefully draw up a plan to avoid such a situation in the future.

Alliance Air said in a statement, “We are grateful that all passengers and crew onboard the flight are safe. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety. While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place – both pre and post-flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers and crew, we regret the unfortunate incident."

They further added, “We have taken strict note of the incident and the cockpit crew have been de-roastered. A thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place."

