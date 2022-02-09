Alliance Air ATR Lands Safely After Engine Cowl Detaches During Take-Off From Mumbai

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry after an Alliance Air ATR aircraft landed safely at Bhuj from Mumbai. The reason for the enquiry is because a part of the engine cowling fell down during take-off From Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The four-year-old aircraft had taken off at 6:30 am, shortly after which the cowl, which protects the engine from foreign objects and other elements, was spotted by a witness.

Director general of civil aviation, Arun Kumar, said that the flight had landed without any further damage to the aircraft. Captain Amit Singh, who happens to be an air safety expert spoke to TOI about the incident and stated that an incident of this nature could’ve happened possibly after the maintenance crew removed cowling for regular pre-flight checkups or repairs. It wasn’t detected further by the pilot during the routine walkaround inspection either.

Advertisement

He further added that if Mumbai ATC had informed the pilot right away, the flight would’ve ideally landed back at the Mumbai airport. This suggests that the information could’ve been relayed much later, post which the flight landed at Bhuj.

>Also Watch:

There’s also a possibility that the crew or passengers must’ve noticed the missing engine cowl, and hence, informed the pilot, which led to the flight eventually landing in the aforementioned airport without further incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.