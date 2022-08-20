Alliance Air Begins Flight Services to Kullu from Delhi and Chandigarh

Alliance Air has resumed the flight service for the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route with its new ATR 42-600 aircraft. The airlines’ services on this route previously used ATR 72 aircraft which now have been replaced with a smaller ATR 42 plane. The inaugural landing of the flight, carrying 32 passengers, was welcomed with a water cannons salute and Kullu’s Bhuntar airport.

The flight returned to Chandigarh and Delhi carrying 17 passengers. Initially, the service was scheduled to start on the 76th Independence Day but the plane could not take off due to bad weather.

Advertisement

The ATR 42-600 aircraft being used by Alliance Air on the Delhi-Chandigarh- Kullu route is the only of its type in Asia, as reported by Tribune. The aircraft is equipped with a new cabin design and acoustic treatment that ensure minimum noise and cabin sound. It is also reported to be delivering better fuel efficiency in comparison to other commissioned jets of the same size. The ATR 72 aircraft that was being used by the airline was previously used to carry around 45-50 passengers.

The newly commissioned ATR 42 offers with its size and economics are likely to make the overall journey affordable and efficient for both airlines and passengers. The airline will operate non-stop flight from Delhi to Kullu on Sundays whereas, on other days, flights will connect Delhi and Kullu via Chandigarh.

The direct flight from Delhi will take on 6:40 AM and arrive at Bhuntar Airport on 8:00 AM on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kull at 8:30 AM and reach Delhi at 9:50 AM.

Advertisement

The Kullu-bound flight from Chandigarh will take off at 7:50 AM and arrive at the destination at 8:35 AM. The returning flight will take from 8:55 AM and reach Chandigarh at 9: 40 AM.

The flight services are expected to act as an add-on booster for tourism in the area. It is also going to be a quicker mode of transportation to the Himalayas.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here