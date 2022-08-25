Alliance Air Slashes Fare for New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu Flights

Now, passengers flying with Alliance Air will have to pay less for flights from Kullu to Delhi and Chandigarh. The airline has significantly reduced the fare for these flights till the end of this month, reported The Tribune.

The tickets for an Alliance Air flight from Kullu to Delhi were earlier priced between Rs 22,813 and Rs 26,121. Now, the 80-minute flight will cost much less as the fare has been brought down to Rs 15,463. The airline also offered senior fare of Rs 8,113 for this sector. This fare was not provided before and is now being given only for the month of August.

For the Kullu to Chandigarh flight, the fare has been slashed significantly. While the airline charged Rs 20,871 for the 50-minute flight, it has now reduced the ticket price to Rs 13,941. In addition, senior fare of Rs 7,352 is also being provided till August end. Generally, the fare is roughly Rs 22,813 for a Kullu to Chandigarh flight in September while it further increases to Rs 24,021 from October onwards.

The fare was reduced after an increase in the carrying capacity of Alliance Air’s newly inducted ATR-42 600 series aircraft. According to Kullu-Manali Airport Director Neeraj Kumar Srivastava, the aircraft, with the improved carrying capacity, took off with 30 passengers from the airport. The load carrying capacity of the aircraft is reviewed by the airline, which determines the maximum number of passengers that can be allowed to board the plane, the director was quoted as saying. He added that the fares are decided entirely by the airline.

Alliance Air has recently resumed operating its flight for the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route with the new ATR 42-600 aircraft. The airline previously used its ATR 72 aircraft on this route which has been now replaced with the smaller ATR 42 aircraft. The inaugural flight on the route carried 32 passengers and was welcomed with water cannons salute at Kullu’s Bhuntar airport.

Initially, the airline had planned to restart the service on the route on the 76th Independence Day. However, the flight could not take off due to bad weather.

