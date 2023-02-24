In a first, an Indian submarine docked in Indonesia as part of an ongoing diplomatic-military outreach to Asean countries. Indonesia is among a long list of countries that are locked in a maritime dispute with China in the highly contested South China Sea.

According to a tweet by the Indonesian Navy, INS Sindhukesari docked in Jakarta for its first ‘operation turnaround’. The 3,000-tonne diesel-electric submarine reportedly transited the Sunda Strait on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Indonesian Navy said, “In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indonesian Navy warmly welcomes the arrival of the Indian submarine INS Shindukesari in Jakarta."

Advertisement

INS Sindhukesari was rolled out in 2018 after it underwent upgrades and repairs in Russia at the Zvyozdochka Shipyard workshop in Severodvinsk. The upgrade gave INS Sindhukesari an extended service life of 10-35 years.

INS Sindhukesari has the pennant number S 60 and it was commissioned into the Indian Navy on February 16, 1989. It is part of the Sindhughosh class.

The event is also significant as the South China Sea is a contentious issue with Beijing claiming much of the South China Sea. China has also built islands from which it is capable of deploying advanced weaponry. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei all have some overlapping claims.

Last week, a batch of 21 Philippine marines completed BrahMos anti-ship supersonic cruise missile training. The training that ran between Jan 23 and Feb 11 was focused on the operation and maintenance of the newly purchased missile. The batch was presented with interim missile badges and pins by the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar.

Advertisement

In the past, India has conducted similar naval exercises with Singapore - ‘Agni Warrior’, Operation ‘Harimau Shakti’ with Malaysia and Operation ‘Garud Shakti’ with Indonesia in the recent past.

With Indonesia alone, India has conducted naval patrols twice this past year. The most recent one was held along the international maritime boundary in December 2022.

Read all the Latest Auto News here