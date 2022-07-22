Amritsar-Saharsa Weekly Express Train to Operate Via Gorakhpur Now

The Indian Railways is making some major changes to the Amritsar-Saharsa Weekly Express Train operating between Punjab and Bihar. For the convenience of passengers, it has now been decided to operate this train via Gorakhpur. This will greatly benefit the passengers during the rail journey.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, Train No. 14604/14603 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar will be operated from Amritsar every Wednesday from August 3 and Saharsa every Friday until further notice from August 5.

Train No. 14604 Amritsar – Saharsa Weekly Express will leave Amritsar at 1:25 pm every Wednesday from August 3 and will reach Saharsa at 7:50 pm the following day, he said.

On the return journey, Train No. 14603 Saharsa – Amritsar Weekly Express will leave Saharsa at 4:55 pm every Friday from August 5 and reach Amritsar at 2:40 pm the following day.

