Anand Mahindra Tweets about Mahindra Thar Modified in Amitabh Bachchan Theme

Mahindra Thar is one of the leading SUVs in India. Since its launch in 2010, several new versions have been unveiled over the years. People even modify the SUV according to their liking. However, a unique modification of Thar even forced Ananda Mahindra to take notice of the interesting looking SUV. A superfan of Amitabh Bachchan painted his new Mahindra Thar with the actor’s dialogues from his various films. Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter about the superfan’s new buy.

“The fan Anurag Chirimar, who chose Mahindra Thar for his fan moment with Amitabh Bachchan,” the business tycoon said while sharing a screenshot of Amitabh’s Instagram post about the fan moment.

Anand Mahindra also gave a funny twist to the actor’s dialogue from Deewaar. “Brought back memories of the dialogue: Aaj mere paas gaadi hai, bangla hai, paisa hai, tumhare paas kya hai? Anurag: Mere paas Thar par Big B ka autograph hai,” he quipped.

Anurag Chirimar, who bought the all-new Thar, inscribed his SUV with artwork from Amitabh’s popular movies. He had decided to not drive the car until the 79-year-old actor gave an autograph on the dashboard of his Thar. Lucky for Anurag, Amitabh agreed to meet him and blessed his new SUV with his signature.

“He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films, and his shirt has all the names of my films. When you open the door to the car, the sound system starts playing my dialogues. This is simply quite amazing,” Amitabh said on Instagram.

Mahindra Thar has become one of the most popular SUVs due to its aggressive pricing and being a capable off-roader. As per Cartoq, Thar’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that the current waiting period for the SUV is almost a year.

Mahindra Thar comes in both petrol and diesel variants with the starting price pegged at Rs 12.78 lakh (ex-showroom price).

