Android Auto System in Cars Gets Dual-SIM Support - Here's All You Need to Know

Google released its first significant upgrade in 2019, introducing new features and a massive UI design makeover to decrease distractions while driving. The tech giant also enabled dual-SIM support to its Pixel phones with the introduction of Android 10. However, one element remained glaringly absent till now: dual-SIM functionality. It took Google two years to announce support for multiple SIM cards in Android Auto. After a few months, the functionality finally appears to be making its way to Android Auto users.

The latest version for the Android Auto program, noticed by a Reddit user, finally includes support for dual SIM phones. With the latest version, Android Auto now displays a pop-up that allows users to select which SIM they want to call from while in their vehicles.

Previously, even if you had a dual SIM phone, Android Auto would pick your default SIM anytime you made a call. Google initially announced multi-SIM capability for Android Auto in September. At the time, Google said the functionality will be available in the following weeks. Though, it is only now that we are seeing the functionality make its way to consumers.

The Google rollout appears to be phased, with the Reddit user receiving it on app version 7.1.614554 as part of the beta programme, while for certain others the same version appears on the Play Store as the release build of Android Auto.

In 2015, Android Auto was first introduced by Google. It was created to improve the driving experience by incorporating essential Android features inside the app. It made it simple to obtain voice navigation assist, SMS readouts, and calling functions, among other things.

Almost all major Android phones sold today include either two physical SIM card slots or dual-SIM capability through eSIM. Given how popular Android Auto has gotten in recent years, it was only a matter of time until Google enabled this feature.

