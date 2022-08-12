Arrival-Departure Timings of Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Train at Kanpur Central Revised

The North East Railway is going to change the schedule of the Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special Train. Starting from August 18, the arrival and departure time of the Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special Train at the Kanpur Central station will be revised. Therefore, travellers should get complete information about the revised schedule of this train to avoid any kind of inconvenience during their journey.

According to the North Eastern Railway, the arrival and departure time of Train no. 04055 Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special train at Kanpur Central station has been revised with effect from August 18. As per the revised timings, starting from August 18, Train no. 04055 Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special train will arrive at Kanpur Central station at 11:00 pm and depart at 11:05 pm. The timing of this train will remain the same at other stations.

Additionally, due to the heavy rush of passengers in the trains, the operating period of Train no. 05537/05538 Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train is being extended.

Advertisement

- Train no. 05537 Darbhanga-Ajmer special train will run for 8 trips every Wednesday from August 17 to October 5.

- Train no. 05538 Ajmer-Darbhanga special train will run for 8 trips every Thursday from August 18 to October 6. The timing and stoppage of this train will remain the same.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here