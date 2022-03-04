Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi Airport Likely to Commence Operations From August 15

Centre on Thursday said that the Arunachal Pradesh’s Hollongi airport is expected to become operational from August 15. The ‘greenfield airport’ in Hollongi is 15 km from the state’s capital Itanagar and is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport is planned for operationalisation on August 15, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, includes construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal building and city side works.

According to the ministry, the proposed airport is designed for operations of A-320 category of aircraft and future extension of runway by 500 metre length to cater A-321 type of aircraft. Besides, the airport will feature a terminal building that will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours.

Advertisement

“Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities," the statement said.

“Development work is in full swing and almost 80 per cent of airside works is completed," the ministry said.

Also Watch:

Furthermore, the progress of construction of new interim terminal building is 30 per cent, it added.

As per the ministry, the terminal will be an energy efficient building provisioned with ‘Rain Water Harvesting’ system and sustainable landscape.

“The development work also includes construction of ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, medical centre and other ancillary works," it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.