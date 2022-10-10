As Chhath Puja Nears, Figure Out If Your Waiting Ticket Will Get Confirmed

Chhath Puja is a major celebration in Bihar and other neighbouring states. The festival comes a week after Diwali and people, in large numbers, go back to their hometowns for the festival. This leads to train reservations mostly going into the waiting list.

Waiting list refers to when a person can only get a ticket when someone cancels theirs for the same train and coach. But since the waiting lists currently are huge, getting a confirmed ticket is next to impossible.

There are various kinds of waiting lists and today, we will help you figure out the type most likely to get confirmed.

GNWL – This means General Waiting List. If you have a waiting list ticket and if anyone cancels their seat, you will get a confirmed ticket in case you have GNWL1.

TQWL – This is used to denote the Tatkal Waiting List. This waiting list is especially for those who have booked tickets from the Tatkal quota. The chances of this ticket getting confirmed are very less.

PQWL - This abbreviation is used to denote the Pooled Quota, Waiting List. This is different from the GNWL as the passengers in this quota board, and start their journey between the first and last stations of the journey. For example, in a train going from Delhi to Patna, if a passenger has a waiting list between the stations of Banaras and Bareilly, it comes under PQWL.

RLWL – This waitlist is only for a particular station and is known as Road Site Wait List. For example, if the waitlist is only applicable to the New Delhi station it will come under the RSWL.

Apart from these, there are 2 types of tickets given to the passengers – RAC and CNF. RAC means Reservation Against Cancellation. This ticket is confirmed as soon as a confirmed ticket is cancelled and usually, RAC waitlists are more likely to be confirmed. The CNF is a sort of update for your ticket status. This means that your ticket has been confirmed but the seat will be allotted to you only at the time of chart preparation.

The train chart is prepared 4 hours before the departure time.

