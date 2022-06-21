As Summer Vacations Get Underway, Operations Of 3 Pairs Of Trains Extended

The summer vacations are already underway in many parts of the country, and therefore, the Indian Railways is also taking measures for the convenience of the rail passengers. Apart from adding extra coaches, a few trains have also been extended to cover other cities in the middle of summer vacation. The North Western Railway has decided to extend three pairs of trains.

As per Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the railway is extending the operational period of 03 summer special services. These include Jaipur-Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Weekly Special, Dhehar Balaji-Sainagar Shirdi-Dhehar Ka Balaji Weekly Special and Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special.

Train No. 09723/09724, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Weekly Special train will run from Jaipur between 06.07.22 and 27.07.22 (04 trips) and from Bandra Terminus between 07.07.22 to 28.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 09739/09740, Dhehar ka Balaji-Sainagar Shirdi-Dhehar ka Balaji weekly special train will run from Dhehar ka Balaji between 01.07.22 to 29.07.22 (05 trips) and Sainagar to Shirdi between 03.07. 22 to 31.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 09621/09622, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special Rail Service will run from Ajmer between 03.07.22 to 31.07.22 (05 trips) and from Bandra Terminus between 04.07.22 to 01.08.22 (05 trips).

The operating timings and halts of these railway services will remain the same.

Meanwhile, amid the protests against the government’s Agnipath scheme, the Indian Railways cancelled 505 trains, changed source station for 19 rails and short-terminated 18 on Tuesday, June 21. Some trains have been cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons as well.

At least 148 trains will remain cancelled on Wednesday, June 22, according to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) website. Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their travel.

