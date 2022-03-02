Ashok Leyland AVTR 2825 Tipper with 9-speed AMT Launched in India

Ashok Leyland has launched India’s first Tipper with nine-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) – the AVTR 2825. Since the inception of AVTR, the first modular commercial truck platform in India, Ashok Leyland has focused on improving driver comfort and providing better fuel-efficient products, thus enhancing customer profits. The new AVTR 2825 with 9 speed AMT can operate in different transmission modes (automated and manual) and deliver high fuel efficiency with its acceleration-based gear shifting.

Speaking on this latest development, Sanjeev Kumar, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “Tippers are the fastest-growing segment in M&HCV space and they are the driving force for the rapidly growing infrastructure needs of our country. Tippers are largely operated in rough conditions for long durations, therefore requiring them to be highly reliable and ergonomic. As a customer-centric OEM, we thus made these trucks more user-friendly and convenient while retaining robustness and reliability. Built on our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, these new tippers will ensure ease of operation and significantly decrease fatigue for drivers. We are sure that the increased clutch and gearbox life, in addition to faster turnaround time, will enhance our customers’ business and profits."

The AMT technology in the AVTR 2825 tipper eases driving efforts with its unique features like rock-free mode and integrated Hill-Start-Aid. Other highlights on Ashok Leyland’s latest tipper includes -

-Automated Economy/Power Mode for improved fuel efficiency

-Accelerator Pedal Based shifting for better acceleration and gradeability

-Variable upshift & downshift RPMs based on the gradient for smoother gear-shifting

-AMT integration with Hill Start Aid to avoid roll-back on gradients

-Forward & Reverse Maneuvering for assistance in Traffic and Parking

-Rock free mode to overcome wheel spinning when stuck in the mud)

-In-built Engine Over-run protection

-Auto Neutral (Enabled when the engine is idle for 2 mins)

