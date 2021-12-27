Ashok Leyland AVTR 3120 Truck with Dual Tyre Lift Axle Launched in India

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland launched dual tyre lift axle truck (DTLA) 'AVTR 3120' making the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker the first manufacturer to have full range of such DTLA trucks in the country. "With the launch of AVTR 3120, Ashok Leyland becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of dual tyre lift axle truck range with 31 tonne, 40.5 tonne and 47.5 tonne GVW nodes", the company said in a statement here.

The new truck would operate at 31 tonne with the lift axle down and take more load than conventional 6×2 trucks and at 18.5 tonne with the lift axle up during light load, partial load. It also offers excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, offering best in class total cost of operation benefits, according to the company. "Today, we have launched under our AVTR platform umbrella, an innovative product, the AVTR 3120 with Dual Tyre Lift Axle (DTLA). With this, we become the only OEM having this customer-centric and fuel-saving DLTA technology for the entire range", Ashok Leyland, Head (medium and heavy commercial vehicle), Sanjay Saraswat said.

"True to our brand promise of Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet, we have launched the AVTR 3120 to plug the gaps in the DTLA portfolio. Ashok Leyland has a track record of catering to customer's needs with world-class products which deliver better profitability, and this will help us realize our vision of being among the Top 10 CV manufacturers in the world", Saraswat said.

