Ashok Leyland Enters Used Vehicles Business, Signs Pact with Shriram Auto Mall

Ashok Leyland has signed an MoU with Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) to launch an exclusive hybrid ecosystem for its used commercial vehicle business. This phygital platform will facilitate exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. With the entry into this segment, Ashok Leyland hopes to streamline the used vehicle market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 100 Automalls spread across the country. Furthermore, customers will also have access to other value-added services like iALERT telematics solution, Driver SAATHi skilling solution, valuation, breakdown services, fuel solutions, etc. through various digital solutions offered by Ashok Leyland.

Commenting on this business expansion, Sanjay Saraswat, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “With our aspirations to be an end-to-end mobility solutions provider, this partnership will help establish our presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle segment. With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help debottlenecking the ecosystem through a consumer centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touch point for our consumers. This initiative will also help in implementation of the Scrappage Policy at the grassroot level and help us move towards a greener future."

Speaking about the partnership, Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall India Limited, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with Ashok Leyland to mark their entry into the used vehicle market. SAMIL is living on to the mission to bring innovative digital solutions to enhance the customer experience to next level. Through the OEMs expertise of the Commercial Vehicle segment and our Phygital auctions platforms which include 100+ Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers."

The statement further reads that the pre-owned or re-purposed vehicles sector is experiencing exponential and consistent growth since the beginning of the pandemic due to the increase in the waiting period for vehicles and financial challenges.

Through facilities like exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, the platform aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles. Customers are always looking at keeping their fleet upgraded and plan to exchange, dispose the vehicles after 4 to 7 years, which then fuels the secondary sales as used vehicles.

