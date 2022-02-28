Ashok Leyland Unveils AVTR 4825 10x2 Tipper with Tandem Dummy Axle

Ashok Leyland has unveiled the AVTR 4825 10×2 Tipper with NRS suspension and Tandem dummy axle. The AVTR 4825 10X2 NRS with Tandem dummy axle tipper is powered by a 250HP A4 Series Engine with i-Gen6 technology, delivering superior engine performance and durability. The innovative, intelligent and indigenous i-Gen6 technology with its unique Mid-NOx strategy, ensures significant reduction in DEF consumption, leading to lower cost of operation and superior profitability.

Speaking on the occasion Sanjeev Kumar, Head MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “AVTR is the India’s first modular truck platform range offering the entire gamut of 19 to 55 ton GVW truck range. After launch of 4825 in 10×4, it is now made available in 10×2 for surface application for better TAT and fluid efficiency. With the boom of infrastructural developments in India, there is a surge in demand for the transportation of construction and mining materials across industries. The AVTR 4825 10×2 Tipper, fitted with 29cum Box Body, also available in varied body capacities, is suitable to carry Coal, Infrastructure and Road construction aggregates over longer distances and rough terrains."

AVTR 4825 10×2 tipper is fitted with heavy-duty 9-speed gearbox for higher durability, 12.5T dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with patented parallelogram technology for better tyre life and Heavy-duty Rear axle with Tandem Dummy in the rear. The new generation air-brakes with ABS and ASA, spacious Crash Code compliant Sleeper Cabin (with optional Air-conditioning) with full metal front jacket; enhances the ease of driving and bolsters safety.

