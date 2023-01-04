With both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover in the national capital being closed for the fourth day on Wednesday, commuters faced a tough time as massive traffic was seen on the roads of Delhi and Noida.

In the stretches passing through the south Delhi area, snarls were witnessed mainly during peak office hours, with many complaining of arriving late at their destinations.

On Monday, a group of around 25 people including those selling tea and paan beneath the Ashram flyover. Carriageways have been closed for the last leg of construction work to link it with DND Flyway.

The flyover has been closed for the commuters till the completion of the work, as and when that happens.

Advertisement

Here Are Things Commuters Should Keep in Mind as Directed By the Delhi Traffic Police:

Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan. Those coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar and AIIMS. Commuters coming from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur. The police have advised those coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24. The advisory also noted that the movement of traffic may be affected in stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, such as Outer Ring Road, DND flyover, Mathura Road, and both the carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicles Sales Rose 23 Percent, Records 37.93 Lakh Units in 2022

On Tuesday morning, as well as in the evening, traffic congestion was seen from Ashram to Hauz Khas along with several other stretches in Delhi. The closure of the Ashram flyover has also affected the commuters moving towards and out of adjoining Noida.

Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed to assist the commuters who are currently spending hours stuck in the congestion. Over 4 lakh vehicles pass through the DND flyway daily.

(With PTI, IANS Inputs)

Read all the Latest Auto News here