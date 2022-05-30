At Jaipur Junction, Scan QR Code, Pay and Get Train Tickets

The railway authorities at the Jaipur Junction have made the facility of digital payments possible for commuters. Now, the QR code facility has been made available in all the automatic ticket vending machines installed at the Jaipur Junction. All you have to do is scan the QR code displayed on the machine with your phone and the ticket will be in your hand.

Automatic ticket vending machines have already been installed at Jaipur Junction to get rid of long queues for tickets. An operator is present at these automatic ticket vending machines, and he or she gets you the ticket from the machine. Until now the passengers had to pay in cash. But now the facility of QR code has also been made available in this machine so that you can make payments online.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North-western Railway, most people are still using the cash payment method to buy tickets. But as digital payments slowly replace the traditional payment methods, a lot of people don’t carry cash. They can now buy tickets from here. For such passengers, the machine operator will show the QR code on the screen. Once the QR code is scanned, the passenger needs to make the online payment through the portal shown after scanning. As soon as the payment message appears on the screen, the ticket will automatically come out from the machine.

While Jaipur junction is the first railway station to get the digital payment implemented, North-Western Railways is working to install this facility at all stations under their zone.

