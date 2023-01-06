Ather Energy Community Day Tomorrow: 450X Electric Scooter to Get New Color Options

Electric vehicle manufacturer, Ather Energy, will host its Community Day in Bengaluru on January 7. Reports suggest that Ather will introduce new paint shades for the 450X at the event. The EV manufacturer has even teased the Ravishing Red shade paint scheme in its recent Instagram post.

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube or Ather 450 Plus, Which Electric Scooter Should You Buy?

While sharing the intriguing post, Ather wrote, “Leaving all questions on red." Ather’s Instagram post has prompted interest of several EV enthusiasts. In addition, three more colours namely Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey and Salt Green will be unveiled.

Advertisement

Ather could also announce a new scooter at this highly anticipated event. This scooter could be a more affordable version of the 450X or it could be an all-new product altogether with a maxi-scooter design. The company will likely introduce this product to challenge Ola’s upcoming scooter, the S1 Air. Ather could price its new scooter around Rs 1 lakh.

The company already has two premium scooters in its line-up - the 450 Plus and the 450X. Therefore, it makes sense for Ather to introduce a product which appeals to buyers who are on a budget. Ather’s new scooter might use a simpler tubular steel frame as opposed to 450x’s superior aluminium lattice frame to cut down on costs.

A new limited-edition model like the 450X Series 1 might also be on the cards. Ather launched the third generation of 450X in July 2022. The third gen Ather 450X comes with a bigger 3.7kWh battery along with new MRF tyres. The latest Ather 450X offers a claimed real-world range of 105km against the previous 85km (in Eco mode).

Advertisement

Moreover, the electric scooter can now hit a top speed of about 90kph due to the improved performance of its battery. Ather has also updated the 450X’s 7.0-inch TFT display by doubling its RAM from 1GB to 2GB.

Read all the Latest Auto News here