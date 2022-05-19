Ather Signs Partnership With Magenta to Install Fast Chargers Across Charging Network

Magenta ChargeGrid has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ather Energy to install Ather Grid fast chargers across charging locations. These charging stations will be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform. This partnership will give Ather access to multiple locations across India and aims to collectively accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks and the adoption of EVs in India.

Magenta ChargeGrid is currently expanding its charging network to 35-40 cities in India with the aim to set up a network of around 11000 chargers by the end of FY23. This partnership with Magenta ChargeGrid will give Ather Grid access to premium locations across Tier I, Tier II & Tier III cities and highways in India and provide wider coverage for EV customers. These locations are strategically placed to make them easily accessible to EV owners and will also have desired electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta said, “At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access a network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimize the investment required."

Nilay Chandra, VP-Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, said “We understand that the growth and expansion of reliable charging infrastructure is critical to facilitate the adoption of EVs in India. The charging infrastructure category is fast evolving, and we understand that collaboration with other charge point operators at this stage will help the industry grow at an exponential scale. Our partnership with Magenta is another step towards building this industry collaboration. It will bring increased convenience by setting up AtherGrids at hubs strategically identified by them. We will continue to lead the shaping of this industry with strategic partnerships on locations, connector standard collaborations, and working with the government on policy formulation."

Magenta ChargeGrid has formed alliances with prominent DISCOMs across the country such as BSES, BESCOM and other key discoms with the goal of establishing a stronger EV charging ecosystem. The firm is also collaborating with multiple corporations in India with present association with bodies like Indore Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation. This is in addition to our ongoing strategic tie-ups with key hotel chains such as Fern, IBIS, amongst others, to build EV charging infrastructure within cities and on highways.

Since 2018, Magenta ChargeGrid has been developing EV solutions which are ‘Made in India and made for Indian weather conditions and usage. Under the three business verticals, (Magenta ChargeGrid chargers as a product, charging as a service (ChargeGrid) and eMobility (EVET), Magenta ChargeGrid provides integrated solutions to develop the whole EV ecosystem.

The company has been investing in strategic partnerships to alleviate range anxiety and increase EV adoption in the country. Ather has partnered with charging operators like Zeon Charging and retail partners like Decathlon, Cafe Coffee Day, Blue Tokai etc and 15 other brands.

Since its inception, Ather Energy has actively focussed on building a fast-charging network - Ather Grid and has also released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs. Currently, Ather has installed around 330+ fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 35 cities in the country. One can charge up to 80% at 1.5 km/min at Ather’s fast charging Grid. In the next 3 years, Ather plans to install 5,000 fast chargers across India, and these strategic partnerships are progressive steps towards the goal.

Ather Energy has expanded its retail footprint across key cities in India and is currently present in 31 cities with 36 retail stores. Over the next three years, Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters from four lakhs by the end of 2022, develop new products and increase its network to 600 stores.

