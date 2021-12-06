Audi A4 Premium Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 39.99 lakh

To celebrate a strong performance in 2021, Audi India has launched a new variant for the A4 sedan, for a price of Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s named Premium and sits below the already existing Premium Plus and Technology variants, which makes this the new entry point for the A4 lineup. It’s also second only to the Q2, in terms of pricing. In comparison to the aforementioned higher models, the A4 Premium variant misses out on features like three-zone climate control, two airbags (Premium Plus), driver’s seat memory function, park assist, and a few other besides. The Audi A4 competes against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S60 in India.

Commenting on the introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family."

However, it does come loaded with LED headlights with signature DRLs, a glass sunroof, six airbags, single colour ambient lighting, cruise control with speed limiter, electrically adjustable - auto-folding & heated exterior mirrors with anti-glare, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electronically adjustable front seats and then some.

Apart from this, the fifth-generation A4 comes with five exterior paint job options and two interior ones. It is powered solely by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine which produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque; and comes mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Just for reference, the Premium Plus variant is priced at Rs 43.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Technology variant retails at 47.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

