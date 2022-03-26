Audi A6 Avant e-Tron Concept Unveiled Globally: Here's Everything You Need to Know

German premium automaker Audi is all set to bring its line of large, luxurious estate cars into the electric age. Following the A6 e-Tron sedan concept’s reveal last year, the German marque has revealed a follow-up concept, its first all-electric wagon – the A6 Avant e-Tron in the segment. The company with the four rings revealed this information as part of its 2022 annual media conference last week.

As per information on the official website, the A6 Avant e-Tron concept will be showcased sometime this month, before making its debut at the Beijing Motor Show in April 2022. The Avant concept is a more practical iteration of last year’s A6 e-Tron concept executive saloon and is set to go on sale alongside a combustion engine variant and it will bear a close resemblance when it lands in production in 2024.

The vehicle sits on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture as the forthcoming Q6 e-Tron SUV and the A6 e-Tron production car, which has been co-developed with Porsche. This platform utilises an 800V electronic architecture that enables rapid charging at up to 270kW. Meaning in less than 25 minutes, the Avant e-Tron concept can charge its 100 kWh battery from 5 to 80 per cent which can provide an extra 186 miles (approx. 300 km) of range.

The Avant concept carries forward almost all the styling cues as seen on last year’s A6 e-Tron concept with the most noticeable difference being the altered roofline. The A6 e-Tron concept almost looked like a Sportback when revealed last year.

The A6 Avant concept also bears all the hallmarks of Audi’s recent e-Tron models, starting with a prominent closed-off Audi grille, sleek Digital Matrix LED headlamps and full-length rear tail lamps among others. The sporty front and rear bumper, large 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sleek and muscular body lines add some sporting character to the upcoming estate model. However, unlike last year’s A6 concept, the Avant also sports a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The A6 Avant e-Tron will be loaded with tech and the Digital Matrix LED headlamps to offer cinematic level projection quality. The company claims you can sit in your car and enjoy playing video games with the wall in front of the car as your screen. Additionally, a full-length rear light bar features OLED technology with a light-up sequence and patterns which can be fully customised as per the driver’s choosing. Furthermore, the LED tech doesn’t end there, as Audi has fitted the car with additional LED projectors built into the sides and corners of the car. The projector units fitted on the sides project welcome graphics when doors are opened, while the units on the corners of the car generate turn signal projections on the road.

The A6 Avant e-tron is expected to arrive in 2024, whereas the saloon variant will be launched sometime in 2023. The German automaker will sell these electric models alongside ICE-powered equivalents with promises to keep the pricing close to its combustion-engine cars.

