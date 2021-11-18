Audi India Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 22.12 Lakh on Selected Models in India

Luxury Sedan manufacturer, Audi, recently announced a hike in prices for selected models in India. The line-up that witnessed the hike includes the Audi A4, A6, Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, RS5, S5 Sportback, and the e-Tron range, reported Carwale.

Among the models that saw a proliferation of prices, the steepest rise was witnessed by the Audi RS7, with an increase of a whopping Rs. 22.12 lakh. Its sibling, the Audi RS5 Sportback, on the other hand, saw a rise of Rs.1.6 lakh. The price of the Audi RS5 is now set at Rs. 1.05 crore, ex-showroom price.

Coming to the S5 Sportback, which is considered less performance-oriented when compared to the Audi, RS5 saw the first-ever increase in price since its inception in the market in March 2021. The car is now available at a price of Rs. 81.29 lakh, after an increase of Rs. 80,000.

Talking about the boisterous SUV range of the Germany-headquartered company, the price tag of the Q8 Celebration variant saw a jump of Rs. 1.01 lakh, while the 55 TFSI variant is now Rs. 1.35 lakh costlier. The performance-centric RSQ8 will now come at a price with an additional Rs. 2.05 lakh added to it.

The more common set of wheels seen on Indian tarmac are the Audi A4 and the Audi A6. Both vehicles are offered in two variants, i.e., Premium and Technology. The Audi A4 Premium saw a hike of Rs. 50,000, while the Technology variant’s price stayed put. On the other hand, the A6, which is more prominent in size than the Audi A4, saw an increase in both Premium and Technology variants by Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 84,000, respectively.

Last but not least, the all-electric vehicle manufactured by the company, the e-Tron 50 and the e-Tron 55, are now costlier by Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.15 lakh, respectively. The e-Tron model range now starts with a price tag above a crore, according to the revised prices.

