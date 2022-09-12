Audi India has announced that it has successfully installed 100+ chargers across 60+ cities in the country. The chargers have been setup at all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities and select Skoda & Volkswagen dealerships.

All the Audi authorized dealerships and select Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) dealer outlets have been equipped with a 22kW charger. Furthermore, 16 Audi showrooms in various locations like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru Central, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi South, Goa, Gurugram, Karnal, Ludhiana, Mumbai South, Surat, Pune, Delhi West, Guwahati, Jaipur and Kolkata now feature a 50kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have a clear road map towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have successfully installed 100+ chargers across India and we will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners. The future is electric and Audi India is ready for it."

Audi currently retails five electric cars in the Indian market in the form of Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. The German luxury automaker is offering multiple benefits on the purchase of electric cars that include after-sales, charging and ownership.

