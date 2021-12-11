Audi India Opens New Pre-Owned Car Showroom in Chandigarh

Audi has inaugurated its pre-owned luxury car showroom – Audi Approved: plus – in Chandigarh. The showroom, which is spread across 3500 square feet, will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury in Chandigarh and nearby areas. The folks at Audi India state that the pre-owned vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, along with a full road test.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have observed that the demand for pre-owned luxury cars is rising in the region. The inauguration of Audi Approved: plus in Chandigarh is in line with our plans to tap into the demand and expand our pre-owned car business and our retail network. The facility will provide a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that are well-examined to provide peace of mind to our customers. At Audi India, we also offer 2 years of unlimited kilometres warranty on our certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we have set the ball rolling to bring the unmatched Audi experience to newer regions."

The Audi Approved: plus programme offers benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, 24×7 Audi Road Side Assistance (RSA) and complete service history of the car.

Beyond this, the programme will also offer benefits for financing and insurance.

