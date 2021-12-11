Audi Q7 Facelift Local Production Commences in India, Launch in January 2022

Audi India is gearing up to launch its next product in India, which is going to be the facelifted Q7. In fact, the company began local production of the Q7 facelift at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad. Now, the facelifted version we’ll get next month will be the same one launched globally back in 2019. It’ll come with an updated front fascia, rear bumper, and alloy wheels along with sleeker LED lights all around.

Since Audi India is taking the CKD route with the updated Q7, just like the Q5 facelift, prices can be expected to remain competitive compared to its rivals - BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the Volvo XC90. On the inside, the 2022 Q7 will come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and other additions like Audi’s virtual cockpit and choices between different kinds of premium upholstery.

Furthermore, it is likely to be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, TFSI petrol engine capable of producing 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor will be mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox which will come with all-wheel drive as standard.

Just like the recently launched Q5 facelift, this too will come with a 48-volt electric motor and a belt alternator starter (BAS) for the mild-hybrid system. We expect the Audi Q7 facelift to India launch in the month of January 2022.

