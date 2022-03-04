Audi to Hike Car Prices in India by up to 3 Percent From April Due to Rising Input Costs

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it will increase prices across its product range in India by up to 3 per cent from April 1. The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 1, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

"At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India's current line-up includes the petrol-powered A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, the recently launched Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7 Sportback and the RS Q8.

The company's electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand includes e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Audi’s expected to have a bunch of launches lined up for India in the coming few months.

