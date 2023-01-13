Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric MG MIFA 9 MPV Makes First Public Appearance in India

MG Motor has showcased the MIFA 9, an all-electric multi-purpose vehicle, at the Auto Expo 2023. While the EV has been showcased at the event, it is not clear if MG will launch it in the Indian market. Going by the pictures of the MIFA 9, it looks massive with a wheelbase of 3,200 mm and a height of 1,800 mm. The length and width of the car are 5,270 mm and 2,000, respectively.

The top variant of MG MIFA 9 EV has been given four captain seats and an option where passengers can electrically adjust the second and the third row. The lower variants of the MIFA 9 electric MPV get a bench-style arrangement instead of the captain seats in the third row. With this, seven passengers can easily fit in the seat.

In terms of design language, MIFA 9 has a box-like shape with some impressive elements. These include sleeker LED DRLs that stretch across the front fascia, some chrome treatment in the front, and a large air dam. The headlamps have also been housed in separate pods on the front bumper. At the rear, the MIFA 9 gets V-shaped LED taillights along with a light bar in the centre.

Coming to the interior, the MG MIFA 9 has been equipped with a wide touchscreen stretching across the dashboard. A two-spoke steering wheel is also seen inside the MPV.

The MIFA 9 electric MPV comes powered by an electric motor that generates 245 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The motor can propel the MPV to a maximum speed of 180 kmph. It draws its power from a 90kWh battery pack. The car has a maximum combined WLTP-certified range of 440 Km.

In India, MG Motor’s current electric vehicle line-up includes the MG ZS EV. The 5-seater is available at a starting price of Rs 22.98 lakh and was launched in India last year. The EV boasts of some premium features such as six way power adjustable driver seat, cruise control, electronic gear shift knob, driving modes (eco, sport, and normal), auto headlights, and a 3-level Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS).

In terms of safety, the ZS EV comes equipped with ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill descent control, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and front and rear seat belt reminder, among other features.

