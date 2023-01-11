Auto Expo 2023 LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Cars, Kia, MG Motors Kickstart Show with New Car, EV and SUV Launches

Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India are leading the traditional automakers at the show which is seeing a much larger participation newer startup players, specially in the electric vehicles segment.

Over 800 companies are participating in the show as India continues to attract global interest for sourcing automobile parts, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India said, as per PTI.

Some major players such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will be conspicuous by their absence in the biennial show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed to this year due to Covid-19.

Also, the visibility of main two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co will be restricted to their displays of flex fuel prototype vehicles at the Ethanol pavilion.

This edition of the Auto Expo kicks off with press days on January 11-12 followed by general public days from January 13-18, 2023 and is being held in Noida.

It is jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The participants are from 15 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the USA, with six Country Pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and the UK.

