Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV Production-Ready Version Showcased, Could Launch by 2025

Tata Motors has created a stir in the automotive industry with the unveiling of four electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV were the brand’s standout products as Tata Avinya and Tata Curvv were displayed earlier as well at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read: Tata Punch CNG and Altroz CNG at Auto Expo 2023 - Features, Engine, Mileage and More

The return of the Sierra in an EV avatar has piqued the interest of the majority car enthusiasts. The Sierra e-SUV will go on sale by 2025 and a turbocharged petrol engine version will also be sold alongside the all-electric model.

The Sierra was one of the most dependable SUVs in the nation in the era of 90s. Even though the iconic SUV has been discontinued for around 20 years, its nostalgic value among car enthusiasts from that time still exists. At the last Auto Expo in 2020, Tata Motors exhibited the Sierra Concept, bringing it back from ashes as a three-door, all-electric model.

Advertisement

Now three years later at the Auto Expo 2023, we get to witness an upgraded version of the same Sierra EV with a typical five-door layout. Additionally, the dual-tone alloy wheels on the SUV indicate that the car is closer to production standards than just being a concept.

The original model’s huge glasshouse and blacked-out C and D pillars have been retained by Tata Motors. On the other hand, the bonnet’s height has been modified, making it more horizontal and sleek. The new mock grille connecting the headlights with a chrome stripe also adds a contemporary aesthetic to the SUV.

Advertisement

The all-new Tata Sierra is most likely to provide a petrol engine choice along with this EV variant, in contrast to the Harrier and Safari, which don’t offer any petrol engines. Tata’s 1.5-litre petrol turbocharged engine will probably be available with the new Sierra. The 1.2-litre engine that drives the Altroz and Nexon will serve as its foundation. It will, however, receive an additional cylinder, which will guarantee an increase in its power being an SUV. The maximum power output of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is predicted to be in the range of 160 bhp.

Read all the Latest Auto News here