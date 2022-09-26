Auto, Taxi Rides in Delhi to Cost More; Green Signal from Cabinet Soon | Check New Rates Here

Delhites will soon have to shell out more money from their pocket to pay for taxi and auto rides in the national capital. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has recently approved recommendations of the fare revision committee submitted in May. However, the Delhi Cabinet will take the final decision.

“I have approved the recommendation of the auto fare revision committee and directed the department to put the cabinet note so that approval of the government can be taken. Comments from law and planning departments have come. The comments of finance department are awaited," Hindustan Times quoted Gahlot as saying.

After the Cabinet’s approval, people will have to pay Rs 30 for 1.5 kilometre from Rs 25 at present and Rs 11 for every km against the current rate of Rs 9.50.

The metre down fee of taxis is likely to increase from Rs 25 for 2 km to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge is likely to increase from 14 to 17 for non-AC taxis while for AC taxis, it would be Rs 20 from current Rs 16, HT report said.

With rising operation costs due to increase in fuel prices, auto and taxi unions have been demanding an increase in fare. Cab aggregators like Uber and Ola are not bound to follow government fixed fares as they do not come under taxi and auto scheme of the city, a transport department official said.

Kamaljit Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi said that rising CNG rates have affected earning of drivers of around 10,000 kali-pilli taxies in the national capital.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh demanded that the government should give subsidy on CNG to auto drivers or immediately increase the fare.

