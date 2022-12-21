Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Launched at Rs 72,224 in India, Gets First in Segment Features

Bajaj has launched the Platina 110 with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in India. The new bike is equipped with a front disc brake with single-channel ABS, ditching the combi-braking system (CBC) used so far in bikes below 125cc engine capacity. Available in Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS comes at a price tag of Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

With its new braking system, Platina 110 ABS has become the first bike in the 110 cc segment to get ABS. As per the government rules, bikes under the 125 cc segment are required to get CBC as standard whereas higher capacity bikes need to have mandatory ABS.

Launching the bike in the Indian market, Bajaj Auto’s Sarang Kanade said, “India accounts for the highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter riders face panic braking scenarios frequently. With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios."

The new Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The unit is tuned to produce a power output of 8.44 bhp and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. The bike gets an 11-litre fuel tank. The new Platina 110 features front telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys and offers a ground clearance of 200 mm.

This is the second bike launch from the Indian auto brand in the last month couple of months as in November, the company had launched the all-new Pulsar P150 at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Based on the next-gen Pulsar platform, the Pulsar P150 was the third bike to get the new chassis.

