Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours, and More

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most loved and top-selling bikes in India. The homegrown bike manufacturer, with the launch of the Pulsar, reshaped Indian mindsets and made them pay heed to the looks of the vehicle, instead of being confined to the performance aspect of the motorcycles. Bajaj has been very successful with the variants of Pulsar. Starting from Pulsar 135, the manufacturer’s 220cc creation gained equal traction among bike buffs.

Bajaj launched the first edition of the Bajaj Pulsar 220Fback in 2009 and since then, the company has revamped the bike in various aspects related to design, performance, and mileage. The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 220Fenjoys the same, if not more fan-following, that it did when it first got launched.

Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 220Fis pushed on the tarmac by a 220cc, 4-stroke, BS-VI, DTS-i powertrain that manages to churn around 20 bhp of power and a peak torque of 18.55 Nm. With the specifications that the engine of the Bajaj Pulsar 220Ffosters, it can easily be considered the most powerful bike in its category.

Price

The price of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F varied depending on the type of variant that the buyer goes for. The Bajaj Pulsar 220FABS BS-VI edition hones the price tag of Rs.1.34 lakh, whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220FDagger Edge Edition comes at a price of Rs.1.40 lakh.

Mileage

Bajaj is very keen on making its bikes as efficient for the Indian roads as possible and thus, even for the 220cc edition of the Bajaj Pulsar, the mileage does the job for Indian people. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F, equipped with a 15-litre fuel tank, claims to touch the fuel efficiency of 40 kilometres per litre. However, the number may vary depending on the terrain the bike runs on and the condition it is ridden in.

Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with loads of features and provides a detailed experience when it comes to the information about the bike. The bike is equipped with a self-cancelling indicator and engine kill switch. In addition, the bike hones projector headlamps that provide riding confidence, even in low light or dark conditions.

Colour

The Bajaj Pulsar 220Foffers one of the most diverse ranges when it comes to the shades the bike will be wearing. The company offers its customers the 220cc beast in Sapphire Blue, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, and Volcanic Red. Moreover, Bajaj Pulsar 220Falso offers two combinational colours – Black Blue and Black Red.

The powerful 220cc engine of theBajaj Pulsar 220F is coupled with a 5-speed transmission and has a total kerb weight of 155 kilograms.

