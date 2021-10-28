Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features, New Design and More

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)

So tune in, as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and tell you everything about it, including the Bajaj Pulsar 250’s price, variants, features, bookings and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.