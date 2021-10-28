Home» News»Auto»Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features, New Design and More

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features, New Design and More

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Variants, Features, New Design and More
Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch, Price in India LIVE Updates: The Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most iconic motorcycles in India and now, it is an all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is set to be launched in India. Catch all the updates LIVE from the Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch event, here.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is the latest iteration of perhaps one of the most iconic motorcycles ever to be launched in India - the Bajaj Pulsar series. After decades of being the defining premium commuter in India, the Bajaj Pulsar series is all set to get a makeover as an all-new motorcycle ready to be launched in India today, called Bajaj Pulsar 250. Without a doubt, this will be one of the most talked-about motorcycles not only from Bajaj this year, but perhaps any motorcycle that gets launched in 2021. First launched in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar series has had a run of two decades in India and arguably, it marked the acceptance of higher capacity - 150cc or even 180cc motorcycles, in the mass market segment across the country. Now, it is going to be bigger than ever as it becomes the Bajaj Pulsar 250.

Bajaj has already released some teasers of the motorcycle hinting at an updated exhaust note, a fully-digital instrument cluster and a completely updated styling which also includes a double-barrel exhaust for that sporty look. The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, split seats, clip-on handlebars, disc brakes both front and back and a rear monoshock suspension.

WATCH BAJAJ PULSAR 250 LAUNCH LIVE HERE:

Oct 28, 2021

13:15 (IST)

Rajiv Bajaj says that a better motorcycle alone cannot make an icon, it needs to be different too - and that is what the Bajaj Pulsar was.

Oct 28, 2021

13:13 (IST)

Rajiv Bajaj says that the Bajaj Pulsar was the turnaround point for Bajaj, taking it from "Humara Bajaj" to "World's Favourite India".

Oct 28, 2021

13:12 (IST)

As per one of the Bajaj employees, the first Bajaj Pulsar was called as "Definitely Male" because at that time, it was usually said that "scooter chalta hai" and "motorcycle chalti hai" but they wanted the Pulsar to be referred to as "Pulsar chalta hai". No doubt, the "Definitely Male" advertisement turned out to be one of the most iconic motorcycle ads of India.

Oct 28, 2021

13:08 (IST)

Rajiv Bajaj is talking about how the Bajaj Pulsar was born. He says that it was towards the end of 1997 when it was first spoken about when the Indian market had shifted to motorcycles, specifically 100cc motorcycles. At that time, Bajaj was fourth out of our motorcycle makers in India and hence, a new motorcycle was needed.

Oct 28, 2021

13:05 (IST)

28 October 2001, exactly 20 years from today, was when the first Bajaj Pulsar was launched in India. 

Oct 28, 2021

13:02 (IST)

Rajiv Bajaj has now taken centre stage, time to find out all the details about the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 and how it came to be! 

Oct 28, 2021

13:00 (IST)

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch event has started with Bajaj bringing out ALL the older generations of the Bajaj Pulsar that have been launched in India since its introduction in 2001. 

Oct 28, 2021

12:57 (IST)

Bajaj is saying that they have worked a lot on the exhaust note of the new Bajaj Pulsar 250. They say that they wanted a calm yet sporty exhaust note on the new Bajaj Pulsar 250.

Oct 28, 2021

12:56 (IST)

LED Headlamps and LED Tail lamps are confirmed on the new Bajaj Pulsar 250. 

Oct 28, 2021

12:55 (IST)

Bajaj is talking about how they never anticipated the Pulsar to be this popular and how it became the cult icon since its launch in 2001.

Oct 28, 2021

Oct 28, 2021

12:52 (IST)

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch event is now live! Bajaj is kicking off the proceedings with a walk down the history lane. Talking from how they went form "Humara Bajaj" to "Pulsar Mania". 

Oct 28, 2021

12:50 (IST)

The stage is set! Turns out there are not one but two new Bajaj Pulsar 250! Could it be the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 F and the new Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS? We are about to find out.

Oct 28, 2021

12:43 (IST)

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is only minutes away! And we are all settled down and ready to bring you all the updates LIVE, right here!

Oct 28, 2021

12:22 (IST)

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to come with double-barrel exhausts and it indicates that Bajaj has paid special attention to making the motorcycle sound good. Will be interesting to hear the motorcycle once it launches, stay tuned. 

Oct 28, 2021

12:17 (IST)

Some modern features are also expected on the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 - including the likes of a fully digital instrument cluster and a new LED headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). 

Oct 28, 2021

12:13 (IST)

Up until today, the biggest Bajaj Pulsar to be ever launched has been the Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fi DTS-i which made about 21 PS of power and could go to a top speed of around 140 km/h. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to be faster and more powerful.

Oct 28, 2021

12:11 (IST)

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 is going to be the flagship motorcycle of the Pulsar series, at least as of now at the time of its launch, and Bajaj is expected to launch two versions of the Pulsar 250 today. 

Oct 28, 2021

12:06 (IST)

As promised we have arrived at the launch event of the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 where we will bring you all the updates LIVE.

Oct 28, 2021

11:50 (IST)

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch LIVE Updates: Welcome to the Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch live blog where we will being you all the updates LIVE straight from the Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch event and tell you everything there is to know about the latest Bajaj motorcycle in India including the Bajaj Pulsar 250's price, features, variants, bookings and more.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Live Updates. (Photo Courtesy: Bajaj)

So tune in, as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and tell you everything about it, including the Bajaj Pulsar 250’s price, variants, features, bookings and more.

